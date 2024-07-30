Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moving Dirt, Taking Names: 910th ESC Alcantra Road Realignment Project 2024

    WASILLA, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard horizontal construction engineer Soldiers assigned to the 910th Engineer Support Company conduct earthwork operations to improve the vehicle and personnel access to the Alcantra Army complex, July 22-23, 2024. The month-long project will be executed as part of the 910th ESC's annual training from July 21 to August 20, 2024. Annual training provides AKARNG units an extended timeframe to hone job skills and to tackle Mission Essential Tasks (MET) that are essential to maintaining operational readiness for various state and federal missions. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount and Dana Rosso)

    Shot by: Seth LaCount and Dana Rosso
    Edited by: Seth LaCount

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 16:05
    Location: WASILLA, ALASKA, US

