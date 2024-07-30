Alaska Army National Guard horizontal construction engineer Soldiers assigned to the 910th Engineer Support Company conduct earthwork operations to improve the vehicle and personnel access to the Alcantra Army complex, July 22-23, 2024. The month-long project will be executed as part of the 910th ESC's annual training from July 21 to August 20, 2024. Annual training provides AKARNG units an extended timeframe to hone job skills and to tackle Mission Essential Tasks (MET) that are essential to maintaining operational readiness for various state and federal missions. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount and Dana Rosso)
Shot by: Seth LaCount and Dana Rosso
Edited by: Seth LaCount
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 16:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932735
|VIRIN:
|240722-Z-A3507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110483582
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|WASILLA, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Moving Dirt, Taking Names: 910th ESC Alcantra Road Realignment Project 2024, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineer, Construction, Facilities, & Equipment