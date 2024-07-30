U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: Day 3 Recap

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to subordinate commands under U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), participate in the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 3, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 12:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932731
|VIRIN:
|240803-A-TQ927-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110483366
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
