U.S. Soldiers, assigned to subordinate commands under U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), participate in day three of the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 2, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 12:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932730
|VIRIN:
|240803-A-DI184-5270
|Filename:
|DOD_110483363
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Europe Africa Best Squad Competition: Day 3 Highlight Reel, by PFC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
