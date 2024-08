U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: Land Navigation Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers, assigned to subordinate commands under U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), participate in Land Navigation during the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 3, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Morgan)