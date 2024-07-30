U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: Stand Up Day 3

Spc. Andrew Clark, assigned to the 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, welcomes Day 3 of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug, 3 2024. Soldiers from across USAREUR-AF will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31 - Aug. 9, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gianna Sulger)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 12:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932726
|VIRIN:
|240801-A-KL045-9515
|Filename:
|DOD_110483243
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
