U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group flight safety office, work to ensure all wildlife hazards are eliminated from the flightline as part of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard (BASH) program at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 31, 2024. The 449th AEG safety office works to protect the lives of Air Force personnel, safeguard assets, and ensure the success of its missions by preventing accidents and reducing risk within U.S. Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 05:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932723
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-TK834-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110483219
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards, by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.