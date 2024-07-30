449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932723" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group flight safety office, work to ensure all wildlife hazards are eliminated from the flightline as part of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard (BASH) program at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 31, 2024. The 449th AEG safety office works to protect the lives of Air Force personnel, safeguard assets, and ensure the success of its missions by preventing accidents and reducing risk within U.S. Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)