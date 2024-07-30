Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    449th AEG Safety reduces airfield hazards

    DJIBOUTI

    07.31.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group flight safety office, work to ensure all wildlife hazards are eliminated from the flightline as part of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard (BASH) program at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 31, 2024. The 449th AEG safety office works to protect the lives of Air Force personnel, safeguard assets, and ensure the success of its missions by preventing accidents and reducing risk within U.S. Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 05:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932723
    VIRIN: 240731-F-TK834-1001
    Filename: DOD_110483219
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: DJ

    Safety
    Airfield
    BASH
    AFRICOM
    USAF
    449 AEG

