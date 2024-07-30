Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Intelligence Battalion Relief and Appointment

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Gregorio 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Valdo Mota, incoming Sgt. Maj., with 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, relieves Sgt. Maj. Sergio S. Rodriguez from his duties during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, August 2, 2024. The ceremony serves as the official changeover between sergeants major, honoring the outgoing Sgt. Maj.'s contributions during his tenure, while offering the opportunity for the oncoming Sgt. Maj. to introduce himself to the Marines now under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Gregorio)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 22:47
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

