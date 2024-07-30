1st Intelligence Battalion Relief and Appointment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Valdo Mota, incoming Sgt. Maj., with 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, relieves Sgt. Maj. Sergio S. Rodriguez from his duties during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, August 2, 2024. The ceremony serves as the official changeover between sergeants major, honoring the outgoing Sgt. Maj.'s contributions during his tenure, while offering the opportunity for the oncoming Sgt. Maj. to introduce himself to the Marines now under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gabriela Garcia-Gregorio)