Dental Airmen provide care to residents during 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training (B-Roll)

Five dentists and 20 dental technicians from Air Force installations around the world worked together during 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training to complete deployment readiness training and provide dental exams, cleaning and extractions at no cost to Guam residents. They operated out of a pop-up medical clinic at Guam Community College, Guam, from Aug. 1-8. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2024 00:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932716
|VIRIN:
|240801-F-DT423-6466
|Filename:
|DOD_110482992
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|MANGILAO, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
