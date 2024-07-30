Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental Airmen provide care to residents during 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training (B-Roll)

    MANGILAO, GUAM

    08.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elora McCutcheon 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    Five dentists and 20 dental technicians from Air Force installations around the world worked together during 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training to complete deployment readiness training and provide dental exams, cleaning and extractions at no cost to Guam residents. They operated out of a pop-up medical clinic at Guam Community College, Guam, from Aug. 1-8. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.03.2024 00:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932716
    VIRIN: 240801-F-DT423-6466
    Filename: DOD_110482992
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: MANGILAO, GU

    This work, Dental Airmen provide care to residents during 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training (B-Roll), by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    IRT
    Air Force Reserve
    Innovative Readiness Training
    dentist
    Dental Corps

