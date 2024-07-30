Lt. Gen. Spellmon’s message to Maui on first anniversary of wildfires

Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, speaks directly to the community of Maui about USACE’s ongoing commitment to recovery, the progress that’s been made over the past year, and the future that is being built together for the first anniversary of the devastating wildfires that swept through Lahaina and Kula on August 8, 2023.
