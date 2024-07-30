Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Spellmon’s message to Maui on first anniversary of wildfires

    LAHAINA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Orville Collins 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, speaks directly to the community of Maui about USACE’s ongoing commitment to recovery, the progress that’s been made over the past year, and the future that is being built together for the first anniversary of the devastating wildfires that swept through Lahaina and Kula on August 8, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 22:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932715
    VIRIN: 240802-A-CM245-1168
    PIN: 240802-A
    Filename: DOD_110482903
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: LAHAINA, HAWAII, US

    FEMA
    Hawaii
    Pacific Ocean Division
    Lahaina
    County of Maui
    USACE Headquarters

