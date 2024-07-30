Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor of Guam Visits 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Clinic (B Roll)

    MANGILAO, GUAM

    08.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, the first femal governor of the territory, visits the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training medical clinic, Aug. 1, 2024 at Guam Community College, Guam. Guerrero visited the clinic to connect with patients and thank the U.S. service members, Department of Public Health and Social Services and other volunteers providing medical services to the local community during the IRT mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 20:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MANGILAO, GU

    TAGS

    Guam
    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Air Force Reserve IRT
    Governor Guerrero
    Guam DPHSS

