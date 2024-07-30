Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, the first femal governor of the territory, visits the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training medical clinic, Aug. 1, 2024 at Guam Community College, Guam. Guerrero visited the clinic to connect with patients and thank the U.S. service members, Department of Public Health and Social Services and other volunteers providing medical services to the local community during the IRT mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 20:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932713
|VIRIN:
|240801-F-AY340-8277
|Filename:
|DOD_110482768
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|MANGILAO, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Governor of Guam Visits 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Clinic (B Roll), by SSgt Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.