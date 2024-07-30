Lt. Cmdr. Catherine Cantu recounts search and rescue case from July 2024 in Kodiak, Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932708" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Catherine Cantu, an MH-60T pilot from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, recounts her experience during a search and rescue case she worked in Kodiak, July 7, 2024. The case involved hoisting two survivors from the water after being able to talk to them directly from their cellphone, during low-visibility weather. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Kearney)