Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Cmdr. Catherine Cantu recounts search and rescue case from July 2024 in Kodiak, Alaska

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Catherine Cantu, an MH-60T pilot from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, recounts her experience during a search and rescue case she worked in Kodiak, July 7, 2024. The case involved hoisting two survivors from the water after being able to talk to them directly from their cellphone, during low-visibility weather. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Kearney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 18:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 932708
    VIRIN: 240801-G-JW383-1001
    Filename: DOD_110482726
    Length: 00:11:56
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    interview
    Kodiak
    Air Station Kodiak
    B-Roll
    Catherine Cantu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download