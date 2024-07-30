NORAD and USNORTHCOM monthly Strategic Competition Education Path Guest Speaker Series

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932704" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dr. Paul J. Bolt, Professor of Politcal Science at the United States Air Force Academy presents his lecture; Chinese-Russian Relations: “No Limits” Partnership?, as part of the Strategic Competition Education Path Guest Speaker Series, to members or NORAD and U.S. Northern Command on 23 July 2024 at the NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters in Colorado Springs.