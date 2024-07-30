Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD and USNORTHCOM monthly Strategic Competition Education Path Guest Speaker Series

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Thomas Paul 

    U.S. Northern Command

    Dr. Paul J. Bolt, Professor of Politcal Science at the United States Air Force Academy presents his lecture; Chinese-Russian Relations: “No Limits” Partnership?, as part of the Strategic Competition Education Path Guest Speaker Series, to members or NORAD and U.S. Northern Command on 23 July 2024 at the NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters in Colorado Springs.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 18:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 932704
    VIRIN: 240723-D-NE677-1001
    Filename: DOD_110482650
    Length: 01:13:42
    COLORADO, US

    NORAD and USNORTHCOM Strategic Competition Education Path Guest Speaker Series
    Dr. Paul J. Bolt

