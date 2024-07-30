Coast Guard rescues 4 after vessel sinks 20 miles off Tybee Island

A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island boat crew rescues four people after their vessel sank 20 miles offshore Tybee Island, Georgia, Aug. 2, 2024. After their vessel sank, the four people deployed their life raft and were safely recovered and transported ashore by the Station Tybee Island boat crew. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Savannah)
Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 16:46
Category:
|B-Roll
Length:
|00:00:18
Location:
|TYBEE ISLAND, GEORGIA, US
