Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 4 after vessel sinks 20 miles off Tybee Island

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYBEE ISLAND, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island boat crew rescues four people after their vessel sank 20 miles offshore Tybee Island, Georgia, Aug. 2, 2024. After their vessel sank, the four people deployed their life raft and were safely recovered and transported ashore by the Station Tybee Island boat crew. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Savannah)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932700
    VIRIN: 240802-G-G0107-2001
    Filename: DOD_110482469
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: TYBEE ISLAND, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Coast Guard
    Station Tybee Island
    Air Station Savannah

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download