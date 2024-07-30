Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Materiel Command supported the EAA AirVenture event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2024

    Video by Todd Schannuth 

    412th Test Wing   

    Air Force Materiel Command supported the EAA AirVenture air show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 22-28, 2024. AFMC represented its varied mission throughout six stations: Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Air Force Sustainment Center, Air Force Test Center, and Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center. The exhibits served to inspire, engage, educate and potentially employ in the future children interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math career fields. Activities included flight simulators, virtual reality setups, lessons on how to build and launch rockets, circuit designs and drone soccer games.

    Edwards AFB
    412th Test Wing
    AF Materiel Command
    AF Test Center

