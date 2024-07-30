Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez gives part of her presentation in this video from July 25, 2024, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was the first town hall discussion Baez had with the Fort McCoy workforce and community. She took the opportunity to introduce herself further to everyone as well as answer questions from the workforce. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 17:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932698
|VIRIN:
|240725-A-OK556-5388
|Filename:
|DOD_110482450
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander gives first town hall discussion, July 2024, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.