    Coast Guard rescues 4 after vessel sinks 20 miles off Tybee Island

    TYBEE ISLAND, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew deploys a rescue swimmer to evaluate the status of four people aboard a life raft 20 miles offshore Tybee Island, Georgia, Aug. 2, 2024. After their vessel sank, the four people deployed their life raft and were safely recovered and transported ashore by a Coast Guard Station Tybee Island boat crew. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Savannah)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 15:59
    Location: TYBEE ISLAND, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Rescue
    Station Tybee Island
    Air Station Savannah

