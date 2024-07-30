Coast Guard rescues 4 after vessel sinks 20 miles off Tybee Island

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew deploys a rescue swimmer to evaluate the status of four people aboard a life raft 20 miles offshore Tybee Island, Georgia, Aug. 2, 2024. After their vessel sank, the four people deployed their life raft and were safely recovered and transported ashore by a Coast Guard Station Tybee Island boat crew. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Savannah)
