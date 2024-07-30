Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 10th Mountain Division's Alpine Heritage

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    10th Mountain Division

    Experience the 10th Mountain Division, a resilient light infantry force with an unwavering commitment to its people, excelling in large-scale combat operations through innovation in alpine environments. From the training grounds of Fort Drum to the rugged peaks of Finland, Chile, and Romania, observe their dedication to empowering soldiers, developing new tactics, and mastering mountain warfare. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 15:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932695
    VIRIN: 240801-A-AO831-5902
    Filename: DOD_110482244
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 10th Mountain Division's Alpine Heritage, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Outdoors
    Ski
    U.S. Army
    Alpine

