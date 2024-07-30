Experience the 10th Mountain Division, a resilient light infantry force with an unwavering commitment to its people, excelling in large-scale combat operations through innovation in alpine environments. From the training grounds of Fort Drum to the rugged peaks of Finland, Chile, and Romania, observe their dedication to empowering soldiers, developing new tactics, and mastering mountain warfare. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 15:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932695
|VIRIN:
|240801-A-AO831-5902
|Filename:
|DOD_110482244
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 10th Mountain Division's Alpine Heritage, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.