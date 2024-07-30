The 10th Mountain Division's Alpine Heritage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Experience the 10th Mountain Division, a resilient light infantry force with an unwavering commitment to its people, excelling in large-scale combat operations through innovation in alpine environments. From the training grounds of Fort Drum to the rugged peaks of Finland, Chile, and Romania, observe their dedication to empowering soldiers, developing new tactics, and mastering mountain warfare. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)