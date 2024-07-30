Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hokanson relinquishes responsibility as 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson relinquishes responsibility as the chief, National Guard Bureau in a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Aug. 2, 2024. Hokanson was the 29th CNGB. In that position he served as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a military adviser to the president and secretary of defense on all matters pertaining to the Guard and was responsible for ensuring the more than 430,000 Army and Air National Guard personnel are accessible, capable and ready to provide combat ready resources to the Army and Air Force. U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus has been nominated to serve as the 30th CNGB. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932687
    VIRIN: 240802-Z-IC909-2103
    Filename: DOD_110482050
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Hokanson relinquishes responsibility as 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau

    National Guard Bureau
    CNGB
    Daniel Hokanson
    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall
    Charles Q. Brown
    Gen. C.Q. Brown

