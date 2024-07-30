Hokanson relinquishes responsibility as 29th Chief of the National Guard Bureau

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson relinquishes responsibility as the chief, National Guard Bureau in a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Aug. 2, 2024. Hokanson was the 29th CNGB. In that position he served as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a military adviser to the president and secretary of defense on all matters pertaining to the Guard and was responsible for ensuring the more than 430,000 Army and Air National Guard personnel are accessible, capable and ready to provide combat ready resources to the Army and Air Force. U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus has been nominated to serve as the 30th CNGB. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)