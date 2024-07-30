Video footage of Maxwell Elementary and Middle School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, August 2 2024. MEMS is a Department of Defense Education Activity school that teaches children from grades prekindergarten to eight grade. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932680
|VIRIN:
|240802-F-XM554-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110481917
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MEMS B-roll, by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.