    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: Stand Up Day Two

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Pfc. Richard Morgan, assigned to the 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, breaks down the team standings going into Day two of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug, 2 2024. Soldiers from across USAREUR-AF will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31 - Aug. 9, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Robertson)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 16:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932676
    VIRIN: 240802-A-UG798-1001
    Filename: DOD_110481913
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF
    target_news_europe
    EABestSquad

