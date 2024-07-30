Ellsworth Airmen prepare B-1's for takeoff during Red Flag 24-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing prepare B-1B Lancers for takeoff during Red Flag 24-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 31, 2024. Red Flag is organized at Nellis AFB, and hosted on the Nevada Test and Training Range - the U.S. Air Force's premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)