U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing prepare B-1B Lancers for takeoff during Red Flag 24-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 31, 2024. Red Flag is organized at Nellis AFB, and hosted on the Nevada Test and Training Range - the U.S. Air Force's premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 16:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932673
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-OL684-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110481850
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ellsworth Airmen prepare B-1's for takeoff during Red Flag 24-3, by A1C Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.