U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing prepare a B-1B Lancer for takeoff during Red Flag 24-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 29, 2024. Red Flag increases interoperability between partner nations and across the joint force as Airmen and Guardians train together against high-end, realistic scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 16:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932672
|VIRIN:
|240729-F-OL684-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110481846
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ellsworth Raiders at Red Flag 24-3, by A1C Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.