Ellsworth Raiders at Red Flag 24-3

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing prepare a B-1B Lancer for takeoff during Red Flag 24-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 29, 2024. Red Flag increases interoperability between partner nations and across the joint force as Airmen and Guardians train together against high-end, realistic scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)