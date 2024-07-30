Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ellsworth Raiders at Red Flag 24-3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing prepare a B-1B Lancer for takeoff during Red Flag 24-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 29, 2024. Red Flag increases interoperability between partner nations and across the joint force as Airmen and Guardians train together against high-end, realistic scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932672
    VIRIN: 240729-F-OL684-4001
    Filename: DOD_110481846
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth Raiders at Red Flag 24-3, by A1C Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Flag
    Nellis AFB
    37th Bomb Squadron
    Red Flag 24-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download