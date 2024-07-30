II MEF Change of Command: Lt. Gen. Ottignon transferred authority to Lt. Gen. Worth.

U.S. Marines of II Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune North Carolina, Aug 2, 2024. During the ceremony Lieutenant General David A. Ottignon transferred authority and responsibility to Lieutenant General Calvert L. Worth Jr. (U.S. Marine Corps drone video by CWO4 Izzel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 13:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932667
|VIRIN:
|240802-M-WM446-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110481732
|Length:
|00:09:31
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Marine Corps