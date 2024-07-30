Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    II MEF Change of Command: Lt. Gen. Ottignon transferred authority to Lt. Gen. Worth.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Izzel Sanchez 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines of II Marine Expeditionary Force conduct a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune North Carolina, Aug 2, 2024. During the ceremony Lieutenant General David A. Ottignon transferred authority and responsibility to Lieutenant General Calvert L. Worth Jr. (U.S. Marine Corps drone video by CWO4 Izzel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 13:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932667
    VIRIN: 240802-M-WM446-1001
    Filename: DOD_110481732
    Length: 00:09:31
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, II MEF Change of Command: Lt. Gen. Ottignon transferred authority to Lt. Gen. Worth., by CWO4 Izzel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps

    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    Drone
    Lt. Gen. Ottignon
    Lt. Gen. Worth

