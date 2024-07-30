156th SFS Shoot Move, Communicate & Close Quarters Battle Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participating in a shoot, move, and communicate training exercise at Punta Salinas Air Guard Station, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, on March 17, 2024. During the training, Airmen practiced moving towards a simulated enemy while using cover, communication tactics and firing down range, enhancing their operational and readiness capabilities as defenders.