B-Roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participating in a shoot, move, and communicate training exercise at Punta Salinas Air Guard Station, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, on March 17, 2024. During the training, Airmen practiced moving towards a simulated enemy while using cover, communication tactics and firing down range, enhancing their operational and readiness capabilities as defenders.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 11:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932661
|VIRIN:
|240317-Z-AP021-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110481365
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|TOA BAJA, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 156th SFS Shoot Move, Communicate & Close Quarters Battle Training, by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
