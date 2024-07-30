Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    156th SFS Shoot Move, Communicate & Close Quarters Battle Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOA BAJA, PUERTO RICO

    03.17.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    B-Roll of U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participating in a shoot, move, and communicate training exercise at Punta Salinas Air Guard Station, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, on March 17, 2024. During the training, Airmen practiced moving towards a simulated enemy while using cover, communication tactics and firing down range, enhancing their operational and readiness capabilities as defenders.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 11:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932661
    VIRIN: 240317-Z-AP021-2001
    Filename: DOD_110481365
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: TOA BAJA, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th SFS Shoot Move, Communicate & Close Quarters Battle Training, by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Security Forces
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download