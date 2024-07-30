Brown Speaks at Relinquishment Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., delivers remarks at the National Guard Bureau relinquishment ceremony for Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson. Hokanson will retire and step down as Chief of the National Guard Bureau. His replacement is not yet confirmed.