Brown Speaks at Relinquishment Ceremony

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., delivers remarks at the National Guard Bureau relinquishment ceremony for Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson. Hokanson will retire and step down as Chief of the National Guard Bureau. His replacement is not yet confirmed.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 11:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|932658
|Filename:
|DOD_110481329
|Length:
|00:07:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
