    Brown Speaks at Relinquishment Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., delivers remarks at the National Guard Bureau relinquishment ceremony for Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson. Hokanson will retire and step down as Chief of the National Guard Bureau. His replacement is not yet confirmed.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 11:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 932658
    Filename: DOD_110481329
    Length: 00:07:18
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brown Speaks at Relinquishment Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand

