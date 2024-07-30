AFSC Chief's Chat, Episode 6

Chief Master Sergeant Beth Ferrer, command chief Air Force Sustainment Center, interviews Chief Master Sergeant Corey Still, individual mobilization augmentee to the Command Chief Air Force Sustainment Center. Ferrer and Still discuss his role as an IMA at AFSC.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 10:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|932649
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-YA464-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110481189
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
