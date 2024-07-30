Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport test and evaluation efforts are critical to U.S. Navy fleet

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Leif Heimbold 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Each month, NUWC Division Newport is highlighting a different area of technical or business excellence. This August will focus on Test and Evaluation, a key check on technical excellence and how well it was executed throughout the lifecycle of a process, product or capability.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 08:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932636
    VIRIN: 240801-N-IV265-1001
    Filename: DOD_110480925
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Test and Evaluation
    Fleet Support
    What We Do Matters
    NUWC Division Newpor

