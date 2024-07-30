Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: Cpl. Charlie Morton, Staff Sgt. Preston Bundash

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Charlie Morton, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), and Staff Sgt. Preston Bundash, an infantry unit leader with Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th MEU (SOC), speak on their reasons for serving while underway aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), July 20, 2024. The Wasp (WSP) Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 24th MEU (SOC) is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations on a scheduled deployment. The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 04:08
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 932626
    VIRIN: 240720-M-CQ925-1001
    Filename: DOD_110480575
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    24thMEU
    USMCNews
    WSPARG-24thMEU
    ValueofService

