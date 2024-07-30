Why I Serve: Cpl. Charlie Morton, Staff Sgt. Preston Bundash

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Charlie Morton, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), and Staff Sgt. Preston Bundash, an infantry unit leader with Battalion Landing Team 1/8, 24th MEU (SOC), speak on their reasons for serving while underway aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), July 20, 2024. The Wasp (WSP) Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 24th MEU (SOC) is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations on a scheduled deployment. The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)
