    Cordon and Search | Khaan Quest 2024

    MONGOLIA

    07.29.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Mongolian Army 1LT Uuganbayar is a proud instructor on the cordon and search lane as part of the Khaan Quest 2024 exercise.

    Khaan Quest is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response.

    Video by 1LT Tim Yao

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 01:07
    Location: MN

