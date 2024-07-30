Medical Equipment Arrives At The 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Clinic (B Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Containers carrying medical equipment arrive at Guam Community College for the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission. The mission partnered more than 140 Air Force Reserve, active duty Air Force, Navy and Guam Air National Guard personnel with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services to provide no-cost medical services to underserved communities in Guam. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity exclusive to the United States and its territories and aims to improve community health and wellness through collaboration with local organizations.