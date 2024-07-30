Medical Equipment Arrives At The 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Clinic (B Roll)

Containers carrying medical equipment arrive at Guam Community College for the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission. The mission partnered more than 140 Air Force Reserve, active duty Air Force, Navy and Guam Air National Guard personnel with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services to provide no-cost medical services to underserved communities in Guam. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity exclusive to the United States and its territories and aims to improve community health and wellness through collaboration with local organizations.
Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 01:43
Location:
|MANGILAO, GU
