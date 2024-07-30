Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Equipment Arrives At The 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Clinic (B Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANGILAO, GUAM

    07.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    Containers carrying medical equipment arrive at Guam Community College for the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission. The mission partnered more than 140 Air Force Reserve, active duty Air Force, Navy and Guam Air National Guard personnel with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services to provide no-cost medical services to underserved communities in Guam. IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity exclusive to the United States and its territories and aims to improve community health and wellness through collaboration with local organizations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 01:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932620
    VIRIN: 240731-F-AY340-8043
    Filename: DOD_110480533
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: MANGILAO, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Equipment Arrives At The 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Clinic (B Roll), by SSgt Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    forklift
    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    cargo
    Air Force Reserve IRT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download