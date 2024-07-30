Airmen Receive Tactical Combat Casualty Care Classroom Instruction During The 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Mission (B Roll)

U.S. Air Force Airmen receive Tactical Combat Casualty Care training from U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force instructors while in Guam for the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission, July 30, 2024. The IRT mission serves a dual purpose, offering essential hands-on training to military personnel while providing crucial medical services the underserved communities on the island.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 01:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932619
|VIRIN:
|240730-F-AY340-6672
|Filename:
|DOD_110480505
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|MANGILAO, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
