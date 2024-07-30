Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen Receive Tactical Combat Casualty Care Classroom Instruction During The 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training Mission (B Roll)

    MANGILAO, GUAM

    07.30.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    U.S. Air Force Airmen receive Tactical Combat Casualty Care training from U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force instructors while in Guam for the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission, July 30, 2024. The IRT mission serves a dual purpose, offering essential hands-on training to military personnel while providing crucial medical services the underserved communities on the island.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 01:05
    Location: MANGILAO, GU

    Guam
    IRT
    Air Force Reserve
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    TCCC
    Innovative Readiness Training

