Technical Engineer | Khaan Quest 2024

Army Reserve Sgt. Halona Wilcox-Molina from the 411th Engineer Battalion, is a Technical Engineer working with the Mongolian Army to survey the land in order to plan a future road construction project.
Khaan Quest is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response.
Video by 1LT Tim Yao
