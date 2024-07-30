Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack Fitness Center Power Lifting Competition

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Force Support Squadron held a power lifting competition at the Wolf Pack Fitness Center on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 27, 2024. During the competition, members executed various lifts such as deadlifts, squats, and bench presses, ensuring service members stay fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 23:32
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 932612
    VIRIN: 240727-F-LO539-1001
    Filename: DOD_110480196
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    8th Fighter Wing
    AFN Kunsan
    Wolf Pack Fitness Center

