Wolf Pack Fitness Center Power Lifting Competition

U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Force Support Squadron held a power lifting competition at the Wolf Pack Fitness Center on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 27, 2024. During the competition, members executed various lifts such as deadlifts, squats, and bench presses, ensuring service members stay fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)
|07.27.2024
|08.01.2024 23:32
|KR
