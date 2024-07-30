Wolf Pack Fitness Center Power Lifting Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932612" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Force Support Squadron held a power lifting competition at the Wolf Pack Fitness Center on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 27, 2024. During the competition, members executed various lifts such as deadlifts, squats, and bench presses, ensuring service members stay fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)