Peace Keeping | Khaan Quest 2024

Phillipine Navy Lt. Ferdie Diangco shares why its important to train on effective peace keeping operations.
Khaan Quest is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response.
Video by 1LT Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 23:24
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|932611
|VIRIN:
|240702-A-KJ871-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110480195
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
