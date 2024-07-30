Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD24 | VMM-265, JGSDF unite for operations over the Pacific

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.28.2024

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Air Wing and 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division conduct flight operations with members of the 107th Squadron, Transport Aviation Group, 1st Helicopter Brigade, Ground Component Command, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force in support of exercise Resolute Dragon 24 out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 28, 2024. RD24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 00:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932610
    VIRIN: 240728-M-GV479-1001
    Filename: DOD_110480177
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP

    1st MAW
    MAG12
    VMM-265
    V-22 Osprey
    resolutedragon
    RD24

