Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Michele Lo Bianco and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Fireside chat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson, 15th Wing Command Chief, reflect on their command team tenure and share highlights from the past two years. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 22:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932604
    VIRIN: 240719-F-HW521-1001
    Filename: DOD_110480058
    Length: 00:08:56
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Michele Lo Bianco and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Fireside chat, by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pacaf
    jbphh
    15th wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download