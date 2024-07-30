Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson, 15th Wing Command Chief, reflect on their command team tenure and share highlights from the past two years. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 22:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932604
|VIRIN:
|240719-F-HW521-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110480058
|Length:
|00:08:56
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Michele Lo Bianco and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Fireside chat, by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
