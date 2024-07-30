ASBBC Kadena USO Blood Drive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932603" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S service members with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Armed Services Blood Bank Center (ASBBC) Okinawa conducted a blood drive at the Kadena USO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 31, 2024. ASBBC is the only donor center in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command region, they supply and support many multilateral trading facilities as well as exercises held in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)