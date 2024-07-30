U.S service members with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Armed Services Blood Bank Center (ASBBC) Okinawa conducted a blood drive at the Kadena USO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 31, 2024. ASBBC is the only donor center in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command region, they supply and support many multilateral trading facilities as well as exercises held in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 22:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932603
|VIRIN:
|240731-M-VB745-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110480053
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASBBC Kadena USO Blood Drive, by Cpl Audrey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
