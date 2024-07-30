Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASBBC Kadena USO Blood Drive

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.31.2024

    Video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S service members with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Armed Services Blood Bank Center (ASBBC) Okinawa conducted a blood drive at the Kadena USO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 31, 2024. ASBBC is the only donor center in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command region, they supply and support many multilateral trading facilities as well as exercises held in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Okinawa
    USO
    Blood Drive
    ASBBC
    USINDOPACOM

