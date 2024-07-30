U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, take off in an MV-22B Osprey alongside Italian Navy pilots in an NH-90 helicopter for a bi-lateral formation as part of a training sortie during Exercise Pitch Black 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 22, 2024. Exercise Pitch Black 24 is the largest in the exercise’s 43-year history and brings together 20 participating nations, more than 140 aircraft from around the world, and over 4,000 personnel. Exercise Pitch Black 24 allows MRF-D 24.3’s Aviation Combat Element, VMM-268 (Rein.), to integrate MV-22B Ospreys and air-combat capabilities into a combined-joint setting in support of multinational objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 00:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932602
|VIRIN:
|240722-M-PI941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110480050
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA,, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Italian Navy fly together during Exercise Pitch Black 24, by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.