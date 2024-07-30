Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Italian Navy fly together during Exercise Pitch Black 24

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA,, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2024

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, take off in an MV-22B Osprey alongside Italian Navy pilots in an NH-90 helicopter for a bi-lateral formation as part of a training sortie during Exercise Pitch Black 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 22, 2024. Exercise Pitch Black 24 is the largest in the exercise’s 43-year history and brings together 20 participating nations, more than 140 aircraft from around the world, and over 4,000 personnel. Exercise Pitch Black 24 allows MRF-D 24.3’s Aviation Combat Element, VMM-268 (Rein.), to integrate MV-22B Ospreys and air-combat capabilities into a combined-joint setting in support of multinational objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 00:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932602
    VIRIN: 240722-M-PI941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110480050
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA,, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Marines
    MRF-D
    Pitch Black
    USMCNEWS
    I MEF Summer Series

