B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Italian Navy fly together during Exercise Pitch Black 24

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, take off in an MV-22B Osprey alongside Italian Navy pilots in an NH-90 helicopter for a bi-lateral formation as part of a training sortie during Exercise Pitch Black 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 22, 2024. Exercise Pitch Black 24 is the largest in the exercise’s 43-year history and brings together 20 participating nations, more than 140 aircraft from around the world, and over 4,000 personnel. Exercise Pitch Black 24 allows MRF-D 24.3’s Aviation Combat Element, VMM-268 (Rein.), to integrate MV-22B Ospreys and air-combat capabilities into a combined-joint setting in support of multinational objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)