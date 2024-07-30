Brig. Gen. Phil Ryan visits U.S., Colombian paratroopers during Hydra III exercise

U.S. Army South Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Phil Ryan, visits U.S. and Colombian army paratroopers and leaders at Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia, during HYDRA III 24 (HYDRA 24) on Aug. 01, 2024. HYDRA 24 is a bi-lateral exercise between the US and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 21:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932600
|VIRIN:
|240801-A-MA608-3586
|Filename:
|DOD_110479997
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|CO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
