MWR Aquatics taught an American Red Cross lifeguard course on July 29th. The course allows for Sailors to progress towards higher swim certifications, and provides formal training for prospective base lifeguards. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 21:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932599
|VIRIN:
|240729-N-BD352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110479995
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Red Cross Lifeguard Course, by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
