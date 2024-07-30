video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MWR Aquatics taught an American Red Cross lifeguard course on July 29th. The course allows for Sailors to progress towards higher swim certifications, and provides formal training for prospective base lifeguards. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)