    American Red Cross Lifeguard Course

    JAPAN

    07.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    AFN Sasebo

    MWR Aquatics taught an American Red Cross lifeguard course on July 29th. The course allows for Sailors to progress towards higher swim certifications, and provides formal training for prospective base lifeguards. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 21:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932599
    VIRIN: 240729-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110479995
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Red Cross Lifeguard Course, by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Community

