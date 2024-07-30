Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin, and Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, visited Tokyo for a 2+2 meeting with Defense Minister Kihara Minoru and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamikawa Yoko to discuss transforming USFJ into a joint operation command. (Narrated by TSgt. Chris Altenbach)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 21:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932598
|VIRIN:
|240802-F-FY103-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110479994
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
