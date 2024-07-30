T-11 Parachute Packing at Aerial Delivery Exercise 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Army Reserve Sgt. Sergio Landeros, with the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, explains the meticulous process of preparing a T-11 parachute ensuring safety and readiness for airborne operations. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)