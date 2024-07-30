T-11 Parachute Packing at Aerial Delivery Exercise 2024

U.S Army Reserve Sgt. Sergio Landeros, with the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, explains the meticulous process of preparing a T-11 parachute ensuring safety and readiness for airborne operations. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 21:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|932596
|VIRIN:
|240801-A-NN666-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110479952
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
