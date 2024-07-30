U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct F-35B II Lightning ordnance pro-loading drills aboard the amphibious assault ship the USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, July 25, 2024. Ordnance pro-loading drills grant the opportunity for aviation ordnance technicians to practice loading payloads in a time effective manner. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 22:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932594
|VIRIN:
|240725-M-QS704-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110479946
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35 Ordnance loading drills, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
