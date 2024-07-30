Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Ordnance loading drills

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.25.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct F-35B II Lightning ordnance pro-loading drills aboard the amphibious assault ship the USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, July 25, 2024. Ordnance pro-loading drills grant the opportunity for aviation ordnance technicians to practice loading payloads in a time effective manner. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 22:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932594
    VIRIN: 240725-M-QS704-2002
    Filename: DOD_110479946
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Ordnance loading drills, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bomb
    Patrol
    Jet
    Moto
    Manual Drive Assembly
    500lb payload

