F-35 Ordnance loading drills

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct F-35B II Lightning ordnance pro-loading drills aboard the amphibious assault ship the USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, July 25, 2024. Ordnance pro-loading drills grant the opportunity for aviation ordnance technicians to practice loading payloads in a time effective manner. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)