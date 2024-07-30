U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cole Liko, air traffic controller with the 18th Operations Support Squadron, speaks about the Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex, call sign “Yoda”, at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2024. The range complex consists of a controlled 95,000 square mile air, maritime, and land training space utilized by the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force as well as civilian aviation entities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 21:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932593
|VIRIN:
|240801-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110479944
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Callsign Yoda; the Joint Okinawa Training Range, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
