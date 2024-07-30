Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Care | Khaan Quest 2024

    MONGOLIA

    07.27.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Army Reserve Soldier SPC Brian Bradham, from the 330th Medical Care Detachment, instructs the Tactical Care medical lane at Khaan Quest 2024.

    Khaan Quest is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response.

    Video by 1LT Tim Yao

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 20:49
    Location: MN

    This work, Tactical Care | Khaan Quest 2024, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    army reserve
    mongolia
    khaan quest
    tim yao
    usarmarketing
    kq24

