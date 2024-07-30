31st MEU ERC onload drills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen with Combat Logistics Battalion 31 and Battalion Landing Team 1/4, both assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct onload drills aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, July 28, 2024. The drill was conducted to evaluate Marines and Corpsmen ability to quickly onload and egress from a MV-22 Osprey while in a simulated combat scenario. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)