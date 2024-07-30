Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU ERC onload drills

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.28.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen with Combat Logistics Battalion 31 and Battalion Landing Team 1/4, both assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct onload drills aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, July 28, 2024. The drill was conducted to evaluate Marines and Corpsmen ability to quickly onload and egress from a MV-22 Osprey while in a simulated combat scenario. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 22:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932591
    VIRIN: 240728-M-QS704-2001
    Filename: DOD_110479894
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    This work, 31st MEU ERC onload drills, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Litter
    TCCC
    CLB-31
    ERC
    MV-22
    Cherry Pickers

