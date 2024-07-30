The 15th Wing Plans & Programs or XP team is responsible for tasks such as hosting distinguished visitors, coordinating bed down, standing up the wing operations center for the commander and liaising between foreign military and home units for a multitude of requests. When big name exercises like RIMPAC come to town, they are also heavily involved in certain aspects of coordination.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 20:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932588
|VIRIN:
|240725-F-KI337-7409
|Filename:
|DOD_110479878
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Wing Plans & Programs (XP), by TSgt Tarelle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.