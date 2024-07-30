Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing Plans & Programs (XP)

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tarelle Walker 

    15th Wing

    The 15th Wing Plans & Programs or XP team is responsible for tasks such as hosting distinguished visitors, coordinating bed down, standing up the wing operations center for the commander and liaising between foreign military and home units for a multitude of requests. When big name exercises like RIMPAC come to town, they are also heavily involved in certain aspects of coordination.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 20:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932588
    VIRIN: 240725-F-KI337-7409
    Filename: DOD_110479878
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: HAWAII, US

    PACAF
    JBPHH
    XP
    Plans & Programs

