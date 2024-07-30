64th AGRS participate in Red Flag 24-3

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Donald Davenport, the 64th Aggressor Squadron commander, takes off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon in support of a Red Flag 24-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 31, 2024. The 414th Combat Training Squadron at Nellis conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
