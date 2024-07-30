64th AGRS participate in Red Flag 24-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Donald Davenport, the 64th Aggressor Squadron commander, takes off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon in support of a Red Flag 24-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 31, 2024. The 414th Combat Training Squadron at Nellis conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)