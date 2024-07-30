Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    64th AGRS participate in Red Flag 24-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Donald Davenport, the 64th Aggressor Squadron commander, takes off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon in support of a Red Flag 24-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 31, 2024. The 414th Combat Training Squadron at Nellis conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 18:47
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Nellis AFB
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    64th Aggressor Squadron
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 24-3

