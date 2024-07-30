Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: FTX mortars

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Minnesota Army National Guard, conduct live-fire mortar training at Camp Ripley, Minn., during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation on July 25, 2024. Indirect fire infantrymen are responsible for operating and maintaining mortars to provide indirect fire support, including setting up, loading, firing mortars and calculating accurate firing data using fire direction equipment and techniques. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932579
    VIRIN: 240725-A-AY917-9570
    Filename: DOD_110479652
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US

    Camp Ripley
    XCTC
    eXportable Combat Training Capability

