B-roll: FTX mortars

Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Minnesota Army National Guard, conduct live-fire mortar training at Camp Ripley, Minn., during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation on July 25, 2024. Indirect fire infantrymen are responsible for operating and maintaining mortars to provide indirect fire support, including setting up, loading, firing mortars and calculating accurate firing data using fire direction equipment and techniques. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)