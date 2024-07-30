Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada National Guard aircraft join California National Guard support to combat fires

    RANCHO CORDOVA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Johnson 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Two aircraft from Nevada National Guard join California Army National Guard helicopter assets at Sacramento Mather Airport, California to support CAL FIRE’s wildfire response to multiple large-scale fires on July 31, 2024. The UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters provide additional fire suppression capabilities to CAL FIRE’s fleet of aerial and ground firefighting vehicles. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Amanda H. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 17:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932576
    VIRIN: 240731-Z-NP032-1573
    Filename: DOD_110479542
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: RANCHO CORDOVA, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada National Guard aircraft join California National Guard support to combat fires, by SFC Amanda Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California National Guard
    Nevada National Guard

