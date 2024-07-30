Two aircraft from Nevada National Guard join California Army National Guard helicopter assets at Sacramento Mather Airport, California to support CAL FIRE’s wildfire response to multiple large-scale fires on July 31, 2024. The UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters provide additional fire suppression capabilities to CAL FIRE’s fleet of aerial and ground firefighting vehicles. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Amanda H. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 17:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932576
|VIRIN:
|240731-Z-NP032-1573
|Filename:
|DOD_110479542
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|RANCHO CORDOVA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevada National Guard aircraft join California National Guard support to combat fires, by SFC Amanda Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.